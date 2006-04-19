Teradyne's co-founder died

US based Testfirm Teradyne Inc. has confirmed that its co-founder Nicholas DeWolf passed away on April 16.

DeWolf co-founded Teradyne in 1960 with Massachusetts Institute of Technology classmate Alex d'Arbeloff. DeWolf left Teradyne in 1971, and was awarded in 1979 of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials International Award for outstanding contributions to the semiconductor test industry.



DeWolf died at the age of 77 of complications from prostate cancer. DeWolf is survived by his wife and six children.