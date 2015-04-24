© saab

Saab signs contract with Brazil on weapon acquisition for Gripen NG

Saab and the Brazilian Ministry of Defence, through the Aeronautics Command (COMAER), have signed a contract for Gripen NG weapon acquisition.

The total order value is approximately USD 245 million. The order is expected to be booked by Saab during the second half of 2015.



The weapon acquisition contract includes weapon deliveries by Saab and suppliers which have been selected by the customer, for the Brazilian Gripen aircraft. The weapon deliveries will be made in relation to deliveries of the Gripen NG aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force.



The contract supplements the existing contract with Brazil concerning development and production of 36 Gripen NG, which was announced on 27 October 2014.