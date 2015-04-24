© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Hexagon Metrology partners with Yxlon

Measurement solutions provider Hexagon Metrology and Yxlon International, an X-ray and computed tomography (CT) specialist, are cooperating to leverage X-ray and CT technology to improve industrial measurement.

“Our intention is to collaborate on new solutions for manufacturing, combining the strengths of Hexagon Metrology measurement software and verification tools with Yxlon International’s advanced X-ray and CT inspection systems. These new solutions will provide the cutting-edge measurement capabilities needed in the production of complex components and assemblies not previously possible,” said Angus Taylor, Hexagon Metrology’s President & CEO – North America.



“The cooperation between Hexagon Metrology and YXLON International will also bring together the complementary skill sets of two world-leading companies. By joining forces we will enable our customers to bring non-destructive testing (NDT) and metrology closer together, whether in R&D, quality assurance, process control or process validation,” said Stefan Moll, General Manager at Yxlon International. “With our knowledge of smart CT and X-ray imaging in NDT and Hexagon Metrology’s industrial metrology experience, we truly have the resources to design the right solution for every customer and implement it efficiently.”