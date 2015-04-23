© fouquin christophe dreamstime.com

PartnerTech Q1: Growth in sales, but still making loss

PartnerTech's sales increased by 14 percent during the first quarter of 2015 compared with the same period last year.

In the first quarter, sales increased by 14 percent compared with the corresponding period in 2014 – in local currencies, the increase was 6 percent.



Operating profit for the Electronics and Systems Integration divisions improved compared with the corresponding period in 2014 and amounted to SEK 21 million (EUR 2.24 million). Consolidated operating profit for the quarter totalled SEK 2 million (roughly EUR 214'245). However, profit after taxes amounted to SEK -2 million (roughly EUR 214'245).