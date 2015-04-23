© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Apple won the first round against Ericsson

The first bout in the case between the two giants have now closed – to Apple's advantage.

The bitter feud revolves fees for Ericsson's LTE patents. After the companies previous agreement expired, the parties have failed to agree on a new one. It all eventually ended up in the District Court in Texas. Where Apple won the first round, according to a report in Swedish Dagens Industri.



Apple has previously expressed its willingness to pay some royalties according to FRAND terms but argues that Ericsson's requested price is too high. Ericsson however, argues that the asking price was reasonable and wanted the court to help determine whether that was the case.