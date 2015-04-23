© kathrein

Kathrein begins operations in new plant in Mexico

Kathrein has inaugurated its new production facility in the Tetla industrial park in Mexico.

The new - 13'000 square metres production space - facility will primarily manufacture antennas for mobile communication, and the new Kathrein Group plant has created around 400 jobs in the region.



In the past 12 months, the company has significantly expanded its global production capacity, with this strategy being driven by the very high demand for mobile communications antennas in the global marketplace. Because of rapidly increasing volumes of data in mobile communication networks, network operators are rapidly and significantly expanding their infrastructure.



Frank Ullmann, COO of the Kathrein Group, confirmed the benefits of the new location. "Mexico has become a focal point for many European companies aiming to exploit sales markets in North and South America. The country has a modern infrastructure and a competitive production environment," he explained. Several free trade agreements and the fact that the country is directly adjacent to the United States are decisive advantages compared to other Latin American countries.



"The Tetla industrial park is an outstanding location for our new plant. We gained a highly attractive real estate offer from the municipality, and the location within Mexico is advantageous in several ways", added Ullmann.