Asetek receives first order of RackCDU from Fujitsu

Asetek has received its first production order for its RackCDU Direct-to-Chip data center liquid cooling system under a previously announced OEM purchase agreement with Fujitsu.

With a value in excess of USD 550'000 and approximately 40 racks worth of cooling, including more than 5'000 pumps and loops for CPU, GPU and memory, it is the largest single order Asetek has received so far on its RackCDU products. Delivery and revenue is currently scheduled for Q2.



“The official launch of FUJITSU Cool-safe products based on RackCDU is scheduled for Q3 so it is great to see the first order already now. Furthermore Fujitsu just won an award on its PRIMERGY servers with Asetek’s liquid cooling”.



“This order substantiates the impact of our milestone partnership with Fujitsu and further validates our strategy of cooling data centers through top tier OEMs,” said André Sloth Eriksen, Founder and CEO of Asetek”.