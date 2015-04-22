© mopic _dreamstime.com

Carmakers interested in Nokia's HERE

At least four potential buyers have shown interest in Nokia's HERE business, Facebook along with pool of German carmakers BMW, Audi and Daimler have all expressed their interest for the business unit.

Nokia has initiated a strategic review of its HERE business following the announcement of a takeover of Alcatel-Lucent. The book value of the unit is EUR 2 billion, according to a report in German Manager Magazin.



Other companies interested in HERE is said to be Taxi service company Uber and US equity firm Hellman & Friedman, the German paper writes citing people familiar with the matter.