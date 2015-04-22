© wrangler dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 22, 2015
Fourth consecutive quarter of improved profits for Kitron
Kitron's revenue amounted to NOK 471 million, an increase from 436 million in the first quarter of 2014.
Operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 20.8 million, compared to 2.0 million last year. The improvement is mainly due to a combination of increased revenue and cost initiatives the company implemented during 2014.
Net profit amounted to NOK 13.6 million, an improvement from a loss of 1.7 million, influenced by both improved operating profit and currency effects on net financial items. This corresponds to earnings per share of NOK 0.08, compared to a loss of NOK 0.01 last year.
Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments: "In the first quarter we continued to build on the turnaround that was starting to show results towards the end of 2014. Cost initiatives have taken effect, revenue is growing, and important orders during the quarter contribute to a solid order backlog. We are clearly on a path leading to improved profitability."
Fourth consecutive quarter of improved profits
The improvements in Kitron's profitability continued in the first quarter. Profitability expressed as EBIT as a percentage of revenue was 4.4 per cent for the quarter, up from 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2014. Relative payroll costs went from 29 per cent of revenue to 24 per cent. Other operating costs fell from 7 per cent of revenue to 6 per cent.
Non-recurring gains of NOK 3.5 million were booked in the quarter, compared to non-recurring costs of 2.0 million in the first quarter of 2014.
Revenue growth fuelled by increased demand in defence
Kitron's revenue of NOK 471 represents an increase of 8 per cent compared to the same period last year. Growth adjusted for foreign exchange effects was 4 per cent. The Defence/Aerospace and Industry sectors grew, while Offshore/Marine decreased due to the general adjustment in the oil service market.
Strengthened order intake
The order backlog was NOK 855 million, an increase of 21 per cent compared to the same time last year. The increase is mainly due to large orders within the Defence/Aerospace sector. Orders received in the quarter were NOK 461 million, an increase of 13 per cent compared to last year. Kitron Norway received important orders from Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
Outlook
For 2015, Kitron expects growth and a clear improvement in profitability. Growth is driven by increased demand in the Defence/Aerospace sector for US and Norwegian markets, as well as increases in Energy/Telecoms and Industry. Offshore/Marine will have a reduction due to the oil service market in Norway.
-----
NOK 1 = EUR 0.11826
Net profit amounted to NOK 13.6 million, an improvement from a loss of 1.7 million, influenced by both improved operating profit and currency effects on net financial items. This corresponds to earnings per share of NOK 0.08, compared to a loss of NOK 0.01 last year.
Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments: "In the first quarter we continued to build on the turnaround that was starting to show results towards the end of 2014. Cost initiatives have taken effect, revenue is growing, and important orders during the quarter contribute to a solid order backlog. We are clearly on a path leading to improved profitability."
Fourth consecutive quarter of improved profits
The improvements in Kitron's profitability continued in the first quarter. Profitability expressed as EBIT as a percentage of revenue was 4.4 per cent for the quarter, up from 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2014. Relative payroll costs went from 29 per cent of revenue to 24 per cent. Other operating costs fell from 7 per cent of revenue to 6 per cent.
Non-recurring gains of NOK 3.5 million were booked in the quarter, compared to non-recurring costs of 2.0 million in the first quarter of 2014.
Revenue growth fuelled by increased demand in defence
Kitron's revenue of NOK 471 represents an increase of 8 per cent compared to the same period last year. Growth adjusted for foreign exchange effects was 4 per cent. The Defence/Aerospace and Industry sectors grew, while Offshore/Marine decreased due to the general adjustment in the oil service market.
Strengthened order intake
The order backlog was NOK 855 million, an increase of 21 per cent compared to the same time last year. The increase is mainly due to large orders within the Defence/Aerospace sector. Orders received in the quarter were NOK 461 million, an increase of 13 per cent compared to last year. Kitron Norway received important orders from Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
Outlook
For 2015, Kitron expects growth and a clear improvement in profitability. Growth is driven by increased demand in the Defence/Aerospace sector for US and Norwegian markets, as well as increases in Energy/Telecoms and Industry. Offshore/Marine will have a reduction due to the oil service market in Norway.
-----
NOK 1 = EUR 0.11826
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments