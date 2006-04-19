Electronics Production | April 19, 2006
STMicro & Semikron to partner
Semikron International and STMicroelectronics are teaming up to develop and deliver integrated power modules for industrial, consumer, and automotive markets, embedding ST's industry-leading power devices in Semikron's SEMITOP® power packages.
The two companies have agreed to combine their complementary competences to offer robust and cost-effective power solutions and use the new module range to expand their respective market coverage.
This collaboration creates new opportunities for traditional power devices, including IGBTs and power MOSFETs, as well as for ST's proprietary ESBT® (Emitter-Switched Bipolar Transistor) devices, which cost-effectively combine power bipolar and power MOSFET structures to offer both high voltage capability and high switching frequencies.
The SEMITOP® package allows several chips, such as IGBTs (Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor), diodes, and input bridge rectifiers, to be integrated in a single module. Package-level integration reduces the component count and board space of discrete solutions, while ensuring superior connectivity and inherent reliability. The use of advanced processes and materials, including DBC (Direct Bond Copper) ceramic substrate and internal gel coating, results in excellent thermal management and immunity to external temperature variation and mechanical stress.
The new integrated power modules from ST and Semikron are set to address the rapidly growing demand for more integrated and reliable high-power platforms in a wide range of segments and applications, including Welding, UPS, Home Appliance, Motor Drive, and Switched Mode Power Supplies.
"The availability of the SEMITOP® package enables ST to compete in the IGBT module market and significantly consolidate its leadership in the high-volume consumer sector, bringing new added value to our customers," said Filippo Di Giovanni, IGBT Business Unit Manager at STMicroelectronics.
"The partnership with ST guarantees that higher volumes can be produced and the established existing range can be expanded," explained Riccardo Ramin, SEMITOP Product Manager at Semikron International.
Volume production of the new integrated power modules will start in Q2 2006. ST and Semikron will market them independently, assuring a dual source and securing a better supply of these devices for customers.
Photo: Mr. Carmelo Papa, Corporate Vice President and General Manager Micro, Power and Analog Group ST Microelectronics with Mr. Dirk Heidenreich, CEO SEMIKRON International.
