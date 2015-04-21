© makerbot

MakerBot signs with Distecna to expand distribution in South America

MakerBot is expanding its international footprint by adding Distecna as its first distributor of MakerBot 3D printing and scanning products in Argentina, Paraguay and Perú.

According to research firm Canalys, the 3D printing market in Argentina holds especially strong potential and is predicted to be the second largest market for 3D printing in South America in the next five years.



Distecna will represent MakerBot in Argentina, Perú and Paraguay, covering channel sales, technical customer support, marketing and reseller training.



“We believe that Distecna will help expand MakerBot’s business in South America with a strong local presence and logistics capabilities across borders,” noted Mark Schulze, general manager of the Americas and Emerging Markets for MakerBot. “Distecna has 20+ years of experience in the technology sector, a network of more than 1,500 active resellers throughout Argentina, Perú and Paraguay, and close connections to the education, design and engineering vertical markets that align with MakerBot’s core customers. Distecna is exactly the kind of partner we are looking for to help us make further headway into these new markets.”



Juan José Noguera, CEO of Distecna stated, “The desktop 3D printing category has grown tremendously over the last several years and MakerBot has been the driving force. We’re thrilled to partner with MakerBot, the market leader, to grow the 3D printing market in South America by offering our resellers a comprehensive product portfolio. MakerBot differentiates itself with the MakerBot 3D Ecosystem, which makes 3D printing accessible and caters to professional and educational users. Our resellers and the market will be excited about this new and innovative product portfolio.”