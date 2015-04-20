© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Gunnar Wieslander new head of Saab Kockums

Defence and security company Saab has appointed Gunnar Wieslander, former Commander of the First submarine flotilla and State Secretary, as new Head of Saab Kockums.

Gunnar Wieslander is employed from 20 April, 2015 but takes up the position on 1 September, 2015. Saab is now preparing to receive an order for the next generation submarine, A26.



“Gunnar Wieslander has the right background to continue developing the business unit, Saab Kockums. The task is to deliver on Saab’s commitments to develop and produce next-generation submarine, A26, and to conduct the lifetime extensions. Added to this Saab has the ambition of future export and to develop the business in surface vessels”, says Gunilla Fransson, Head of business area Security and Defence Solutions.



Gunnar Wieslander has a long experience in marine operations through his work as a Swedish Navy captain since 1984. Gunnar Wieslander has served on submarines of Draken- Sjöormen-, Västergötland class and as Commanding Officer of all three Gotland class submarines. In recent years he has been working for the Swedish government. He served as Secretary of State for Trade minister, Ewa Björling and then as Secretary of State for the Swedish Prime Minister, Fredrik Reinfeldt.



“Gunnar Wieslander’s knowledge about marine operations is important in the position we are expecting. Therefor I’m very happy to be able to do this recruitment,” says Gunilla Fransson.