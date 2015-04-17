© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New appointments to drive growth at Stadium IGT

Stadium IGT, a specialist Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology provider, have made a number of key appointments at their Eastleigh HQ .

Marco Van Der Linden has been appointed as Business Development Manager for the Interface and Displays commercial structure at Stadium IGT as the company positions for targeted growth in key sectors. Marco joins the company with over 20 years’ experience in the specialised industrial display and Human Machine Interface (HMI) industry including sales roles at German-based Indukey and Nijkerk Display Systems.





Jo Marsh joins the design team where her previous experience in control panel design, CAD and maintaining quality standards will strengthen Stadium IGT’s new product development, customer support and design for manufacture processes.



And design engineer Richard Brockbank has also joined the company bringing with him extensive design skills and the experience to take a new product from a customer requirement to high volume manufacture. His experience covers industries including industrial, avionics and defence products and systems.



Terry Moss, Sales Director at Stadium IGT commented on the appointments: “We are delighted to welcome Jo, Richard and Marco to the team at Stadium IGT at an exciting period for the business as we accelerate our technology developments and reach into wider geographical markets. Marco will drive the new business acquisition strategy for our integrated control panel and touch technology solutions, with a particular focus in the Nordic regions and Germany, while Jo and Richard will bring valuable expertise to our design team and ensure we can offer an unequalled response to our customers.”New Appointments to drive Growth at Stadium IGT