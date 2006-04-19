Indium´s Dr. Ning-Cheng Lee to Receive award

Indium Corporation¹s Vice President of Technology, Dr. Ning-Cheng Lee, has been chosen to receive the 2006 Exceptional Technical Achievement Award IEEE Components, Packaging and Manufacturing Technology Society (CPMT).

The award presentation will take place on June 1, 2006 as part of the Electronics Components and Technology Conference (ECTC) in San Diego, California, USA.



This annual award recognizes significant contributions to new and important technology or product(s) that advances the state of the art in fields encompassed by the CPMT Society. Dr. Lee was selected due to his major contributions to surface mount technology and electronics packaging

assembly.



Dr. Lee is an integral part of the Indium Corporation team of experts, and has contributed extensively to addressing the reliability needs of customers. He was named SMTA Member of Distinction in 2002 and received the Soldertec Global Lead-Free Solder Award in 2003. Dr. Lee¹s credits also include being a SMTA board member, liaison to the Taiwan SMTA chapter,

coordinator and chair of the entire 2005 Nepcon Shanghai technical program, and author of two books and over 100 technical papers.



Dr. Lee, a world-renown soldering expert, has extensive experience in the development of high-temperature polymers, encapsulates for microelectronics, underfills, and adhesives. His current research interests cover advanced materials for interconnects, and packaging for electronics and optoelectronics applications, with emphasis on both high performance and low

cost ownership.



