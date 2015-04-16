© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Megaforce chooses Koh Young as SPI partner

Megaforce Corporation, a San Jose-based EMS provider, has chosen Koh Young as their SPI partner with the installation of a new KY8030-3 SPI system.

“There’s no doubt that the Koh Young KY8030-3 SPI system is already helping improve our process and product quality,” states Jason Trenh, General Manager at Megaforce. “We’re excited about its innovative RGB-IR lighting feature and improved computer system. The Koh Young SPI machine provides process control that translates into quality products for our customers. It follows our philosophy of Transforming Ideas into Reality.”



Particular capabilities of the KY8030-3 that attracted Megaforce included its ability to quickly set up and catch all paste defects; and it enabled Megaforce engineers to easily review results so that they could take steps to improve their process. “We were also able to capture defects on critical components that previously could not be found without Koh Young SPI,” Jason adds. “As a contract electronics assembler, being able to ensure the highest quality and reliability of the parts that we ship to our customers is paramount. Our enhanced SPI capability is helping us to do just that.”