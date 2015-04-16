© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Samsung Taiwan's mobile business GM resigns

The general manager of Samsung Electronics IT and mobile business in Taiwan has decided to step down from his position due to personal reasons.

Andy Tu joined Samsung Taiwan back in 2009 and will stay with the company until late may in order to finalise work related to the rolling out the S6 series phones, according to a report in Focus Taiwan.



The company will initiate a process to find Andy Tu's successor.