GS Group opened electronics recycling plant

In March 2015, the GS Group investment and industry holding company opened the General Satellite obsolete electronics recycling plant in Tula, Russia.

The launch of the enterprise allows for the creation of an environmental friendly closed-cycle manufacturing and recycling of consumer electronics. The newly implemented project will bring over 100 new jobs to the area.



The decision from the GS Group holding company to open a consumer electronics recycling facility comes from successful experience with the implementation of the national trade-in program focused on owners of the General Satellite set-top boxes. The program beneficiaries have the opportunity to exchange their old version receivers for the new ones with HDTV support by making an additional payment.



GS Group and digital television operator Triсolor TV launched the joint program in 2014. By the end of 2014, over 760 thousand of obsolete devices were taken out of circulation and placed in a warehouse in Tula, Russia. During 2015, it is planned to recycle up to 1.5 million devices, and, with the launch of additional lines, the number is expected to increase to 3.5 million units a year.