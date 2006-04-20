Alliance Frontier Silicon & Factum Electronics

Frontier Silicon and Factum Electronics form strategic alliance to supply complete broadcast solutions from transmitter to receiver for mobile TV and radio.

Frontier Silicon, a specialist in semiconductor solutions for mobile TV and digital radio, and Factum Electronics, a supplier of head-end solutions for DAB and T-DMB, have today announced a strategic alliance to supply broadcasters with complete broadcast solutions for mobile TV and digital radio. The alliance is being announced at the Beijing DAB Digital Broadcasting event (April 20-21), as China rapidly moves forward to roll out mobile TV services in 2006.



The two companies are leaders in digital broadcast technology in their respective fields: Factum Electronics in head-end infrastructure and Frontier Silicon in receiver modules. The complete solutions jointly offered will allow broadcasters to benefit from and adopt new T-DMB/DAB features quickly and yield complete, well-tested and flexible solutions featuring a higher level of quality and stability.



"We recognize Factum Electronics as a key player in delivering DAB and T-DMB solutions to the broadcast industry, demonstrated by its strong position in providing infrastructure to the Korean T-DMB market," comments Anthony Sethill, CEO Frontier Silicon. "Our decision to team up with Factum will deliver significant benefits to all parts of the T-DMB/DAB value chain."



"Frontier Silicon is the leading supplier of T-DMB/DAB receiver modules and ICs," states Kenneth Lundgren, managing director of Factum Electronics. "By combining efforts, we will effectively supply broadcasters world-wide with state-of-the-art digital broadcasting systems," concludes Kenneth Lundgren.