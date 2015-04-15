© adam121 dreamstime.com

Delo is growing strongly

Delo Industrial Adhesives completed another fiscal year with a clear plus; sales revenues stood at EUR 74 million, representing an increase of 24 percent over the previous year’s figures.

The strongest growth could be recorded in China and the USA. Revenues abroad amounted to 70 percent. This is the first time that the medium-sized company gained more than two thirds of the revenues outside Germany.



The company’s key pillars optical industry, electronics and automotive were the growth drivers also in the past fiscal year. Revenues in the automotive industry grew by 22 percent. Sales of adhesives for electronic applications in smart phones, smart cards, RFID tags and semiconductors even rose by more than 60 percent.



“Due to a 15 percent R&D share in revenues, a multitude of completed research projects and a broad range of new products, we expected a clear plus for the past fiscal year”, says Dr.-Ing. Wolf-Dietrich Herold, Managing Partner at Delo. “Such high growth rates also reflect the good economic situation”.



In the past year, the adhesive specialist hired 50 new employees and now employs a total of 450 people. Delo wants to create another 70 jobs this year, especially in the divisions of Engineering, R&D and Production. The company is also planning to expand its production facilities and build a new administration building at its headquarters in Windach, Germany.



“Even if we set the course towards further growth, we don’t intend to achieve it at all costs. We place higher importance on organic, profitable and sustainable growth”, adds Dr.-Ing. Herold.