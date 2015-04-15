© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 15, 2015
Graphene Platform Corp. invests in 'Made in the UK' equipment
Japan’s Graphene Platform Corporation has signed a preliminary agreement to purchase DBD Plasma Reactors from Perpetuus Advanced Materials.
The Tokyo-based producer of graphenes intends to use the Perpetuus DBD Plasma Reactor technology to manufacture functionalised graphenes in SE Asia.
Perpetuus Advanced Materials, a British company focused on advanced material development, located in Ammanford, South Wales, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and Heads of Terms Agreement with Graphene Platform Corporation.
The deal was signed through the wholly-owned subsidiary Perpetuus Carbon Technologies Limited.
A license and royalty agreement will be entered into in due course, which will enable GPC to purchase Perpetuus’ latest DBD Plasma Reactor technology and manufacture functionalised graphenes. UsingPerpetuus’ latest Plasma DBD Reactors, it is expected that GPC will manufacture and supply 100’s of tonnes of plasma functionalised graphenes to its Far East customer base.
Perpetuus Advanced Materials CEO, John Buckland, said, “Our team have known and worked with Mr Shoji Hasegawa and Graphene Platform for a number of years. GPC understand that graphenes can be more effectively introduced into existing products, if they are supplied via ‘graphene-enabled intermediaries’, which are pre-designed to their customers’ production specifications. We are delighted that GPC have signed the Heads of Terms Agreement, and we now expect to make our first reactor sale outside of the UK once the License Agreement is signed. We have great confidence in GPC’s ability to rapidly expand the sales of our functionalised graphenes in the Far East. This is a significant step in our ambition to quickly make our DBD Plasma Reactor technology the global standard for producing industrial quantities of functionalised graphenes”.
Graphene Platform Corporation CEO, Mr Shoji Hasegawa said, “Our mission is to spread the use of graphene materials, educating and encouraging our customers to adopt these ‘wonder materials’ in a variety of applications and electronic devices. Our primary goal is to provide our customers with the highest quality graphene materials and intermediaries as quickly as possible. Perpetuus’ latest DBD Plasma Reactor technology is essential to our ability to meet this goal”.
