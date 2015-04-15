© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 15, 2015
Lacroix Electronics joined LoRa alliance
The main Internet-of-Things (IoT) application opportunities are related to communication between “things”, meaning Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication.
Indeed, more than 65% of the world population is already connected through mobile phone, but more than 99% of « things » are not connected yet! Thanks to M2M connectivity, attractive growth potential can be expected in markets such as healthcare, smart grid, home and building automation and smart city.
Wireless is one of the key technologies to implementing applications with M2M communication effectively with the expected performance. For instance, the choice of using connected sensors and switches in a new building, instead of cables, to reduce power consumption and improve security seems an easy economical choice. However, the potential savings will not be worth it, if the maintenance of the batteries of this wireless sensor network needs to be done after less than 5 years or if the system robustness is no reliable.
For smart sensors, communication through M2M, power consumption optimization of the system of sensor, wireless communication and data is a challenge exponentially proportional to the requested battery life and to the environment type that the sensor needs to communicate in. A reliable and effective solution requests a deep know-how based on extensive experience.
For instance, Sofrel’s communicating sensors LS/L are using GSM/GPRS communication for remote telemetry and control of water network. They are working in harsh environment (wastewater and rainwater networks) and a deep expertise is needed to master the wireless communication with multiples protocols, data and transmission while ensuring the quality of service. The outcome is an M2M solution running 10 years on batteries and without any maintenance, which is crucial in an environment with difficult access.
One of the challenges of the power consumption in M2M communication is also linked to the adequacy of the performance of the wireless technology and its use for a specific need.
Recently, a new radio communication protocol has been launched; it will ease the long-range communication of devices with low power consumption consumer: LoRaWAN. This technology is best for the transmission of low data rates (from 0,3kbps 50 kbps) and is suitable for markets like home automation and industrial automation. Moreover, this protocol is available in Open Source enabling its adoption for the development of new applications by big companies as well as start-ups.
The LoRa Alliance has been launched in January at CES show in Las Vegas to develop and promote this protocol. French EMS-provider Lacroix Electronics is now a member of the LoRa alliance in order to meet increasing customer demands on wireless communication for long distance and low power consumption.
Wireless is one of the key technologies to implementing applications with M2M communication effectively with the expected performance. For instance, the choice of using connected sensors and switches in a new building, instead of cables, to reduce power consumption and improve security seems an easy economical choice. However, the potential savings will not be worth it, if the maintenance of the batteries of this wireless sensor network needs to be done after less than 5 years or if the system robustness is no reliable.
For smart sensors, communication through M2M, power consumption optimization of the system of sensor, wireless communication and data is a challenge exponentially proportional to the requested battery life and to the environment type that the sensor needs to communicate in. A reliable and effective solution requests a deep know-how based on extensive experience.
For instance, Sofrel’s communicating sensors LS/L are using GSM/GPRS communication for remote telemetry and control of water network. They are working in harsh environment (wastewater and rainwater networks) and a deep expertise is needed to master the wireless communication with multiples protocols, data and transmission while ensuring the quality of service. The outcome is an M2M solution running 10 years on batteries and without any maintenance, which is crucial in an environment with difficult access.
One of the challenges of the power consumption in M2M communication is also linked to the adequacy of the performance of the wireless technology and its use for a specific need.
Recently, a new radio communication protocol has been launched; it will ease the long-range communication of devices with low power consumption consumer: LoRaWAN. This technology is best for the transmission of low data rates (from 0,3kbps 50 kbps) and is suitable for markets like home automation and industrial automation. Moreover, this protocol is available in Open Source enabling its adoption for the development of new applications by big companies as well as start-ups.
The LoRa Alliance has been launched in January at CES show in Las Vegas to develop and promote this protocol. French EMS-provider Lacroix Electronics is now a member of the LoRa alliance in order to meet increasing customer demands on wireless communication for long distance and low power consumption.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments