© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

ABB acquires Gomtec to expand collaborative robotics portfolio

ABB has acquired German-based Gomtec GmbH in a move to expand its offering in the field of collaborative robots. The parties agreed not to disclose financial terms of the transaction.

Gomtec, based near Munich, Germany, is a privately held company that develops mechatronic systems combining mechanical, electrical, telecommunications, control and computer engineering for customers in diverse industries. The company has 25 employees.



Gomtec’s technology platform will strengthen ABB’s development of a new generation of “safe-by-design” collaborative robots that can be operated outside of cages or protective fencing, expanding opportunities to deploy them in new applications.



The acquisition of Gomtec complements ABB’s portfolio of human-robot collaborative automation technologies that already include YuMi, a collaborative dual-arm industrial robot designed to expand automation for small-parts assembly..



“We are seeing an increasing trend of automation innovation where humans and robots work side-by-side in ways that weren’t possible before,” said Pekka Tiitinen, president of ABB’s Discrete Automation and Motion division. “The addition of Gomtec to our robotics offering will help accelerate ABB’s expansion into new markets as well as our penetration of traditional industries as manufacturers pursue new ways to increase flexibility, agility and competitiveness.”



“We have found the best partner for the next step in our journey,” said Bernd Gombert, chief executive officer of Gomtec. “ABB’s global reach and broad installed base, coupled with its world-class operations will help us bring innovative robots and solutions to the rapidly growing market for collaborative automation.”