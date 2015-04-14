© baloncici dreamstime.com

sureCore opens Leuven design centre

SureCore Ltd., a low power SRAM IP company, today announced the opening of its new Design Centre in Leuven, Belgium.

sureCore chose the Leuven location to tap into the design ecosystem around imec and to maximize imec's recently announced investment in the company.



The Design Centre will focus on developing production-ready, low power, low voltage capable SRAM designs that can be easily integrated into SoCs. It will be headed by Dr. Stefan Cosemans, who spent the last 10 years focusing on variability tolerant, low power SRAM design techniques.



"The Leuven Design Centre is a huge step forward, allowing sureCore to shorten cycle times to production ramped products," explained Paul Wells, sureCore's CEO. "The initial team staffing this facility has numerous patents to its credit, positioning it as a centre of low power SRAM excellence right from the start."



The new centre will add key personnel whose principal focus is on low power SRAM design.