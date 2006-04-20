Aeroflex announces CDG Stage interoperability

Aeroflex today announced it has completed the delivery of its CDG Stage II C.S0044 interoperability and CDG Stage I C.S0043 signalling conformance test cases. Both test suites are available on Aeroflex's CDMA AIME network emulation platform.

The C.S0044 test suite is comprised of over 250 automated tests covering 1x Release 0 and A, EvDO Revision 0 and location determination. With the completion of the C.S0044 test cases, Aeroflex becomes the first company to offer test equipment for complete CDG Stage II (CDG57 Revision 4.0) testing.



The C.S0043 test suite is comprised of over 150 automated tests covering both 1x Release 0 and A. These test cases increase Aeroflex's CDG Stage I (CDG 83 Revision 3.0) test coverage.



Commenting on the completion of the C.S0044 and C.S0043 test suites, Bruce Jolly, CDMA product manager, Aeroflex Test Solutions, Wireless Division said: "This increased test coverage significantly strengthens our position as a leader in CDG Stage I and II, CTIA and CCF-L test plan support. Our CDMA AIME platform now supports the complete range of C.S0031, C.S0036,

C.S0037, C.S0038, C.S0043, C.S0044 and C.S0073 test standards."



The C.S0044 and C.S0043 test suites are available for immediate delivery. The Aeroflex CDMA AIME network emulation platform is highly configurable.