Terma strengthens its presence in India

After more than a decade of sustained business operations with India, Terma shall soon establish its presence with a wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Terma India Pvt. Limited with office in New Delhi.

Strategic in-country relations are being strengthened with both the private as well as public Indian defense industry to move Terma even closer to the end-users of the large Indian Aerospace & Defense market.



Terma has a strategic partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL). Terma President & CEO Jens Maaloe stated, “Terma’s strategic partnership with TASL has developed further after bidding together for Indian Navy’s Surface Surveillance Radar (SSR) program as we have moved ahead in the area of Naval Combat Management Systems. In partnership with TASL, we have established a Development Center situated in Noida for design and development of Combat Management Systems.”



Mr. Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, TASL, said, “The strong technology partnership between TASL and Terma is fully in sync and caters with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. We have great expectations of the partnership, with mutual complementarities.



At present business opportunities in the area of security and radar surveillance are being pursued by Terma with the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, and new business prospects are being explored together with India’s defense industry. Terma’s activities in India are headed by Managing Director, Anupam Narain Mathur.