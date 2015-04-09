Global semiconductor materials sales hit $44.3 billion in 2014

© blotty dreamstime.com

The global semiconductor materials market increased 3 percent in 2014 compared to 2013 while worldwide semiconductor revenues increased 10 percent.

Region 2013 2014 Change % Taiwan 8.91 9.58 8% Japan 7.17 7.19 0% South Korea 6.87 7.03 2% Rest of World 6.64 6.66 0% China 5.66 5.83 3% North America 4.76 4.98 5% Europe 3.04 3.08 1% Total 43.05 44.35 3%

Revenues of USD 44.3 billion mark the first increase in the semiconductor materials market since 2011.Total wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials were USD 24.0 billion and USD 20.4 billion, respectively. Comparable revenues for these segments in 2013 were USD 22.7 billion for wafer fabrication materials and $20.4 billion for packaging materials. The wafer fabrication materials segment increased 6 percent year-over-year, while the packaging materials segment remained flat. However, if bonding wire were excluded from the packaging materials segment, the segment increased more than 4 percent last year. The continuing transition to copper-based bonding wire from gold is negatively impacting overall packaging materials revenues.For the fifth consecutive year, Taiwan was the largest consumer of semiconductor materials due to its large foundry and advanced packaging base, totaling USD 9.8 billion. Japan claimed the second spot during the same time. Annual revenue growth was the strongest in the Taiwan market. The materials market in North America had the second largest increase at 5 percent, followed by China, South Korea and Europe. The materials markets in Japan and Rest of World were flat relative to 2013 levels. (The ROW region is defined as Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, other areas of Southeast Asia and smaller global markets.)