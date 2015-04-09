© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Saab receives order for weapon locating system upgrade

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Norwegian Defence Logistic Organisation (NDLO) for a prototype of Mid-Life Upgrade of their current Arthur weapon-location radar system.

Arthur (ARTillery HUnting Radar) is a radar system that locates enemy artillery fire and determines the weapon position with high accuracy. The Norwegian Army took Arthur into service in 1999 integrated on a Hägglunds BV-206 tracked vehicle designed to support light infantry brigades.



The recent order includes upgrading the sensor to Saab’s current production version of Arthur (ModC), development of new Command, Control and Communication functions and integration in a new 10ft container. The container has ISO corners for easy and flexible use on many vehicle types. The Norwegian Army will use M113F4 Armoured Tracked Vehicle as the main carrier for Arthur.



The sensor upgrade will improve the detection range and accuracy, increase the operational flexibility and provide mobility and protection in a highly mobile manoeuvre warfare environment. Delivery will take place in 2017.



“We are very happy that the Norwegian Forces take the step to the latest version of Arthur, which ensures the best possible radar for this application,” says Anders Linder, head of Saab business unit Surface Radar Solutions.



The contract is signed between Saab Technologies Norway AS and NDLO. The development and production of this prototype will be done at Saab in Halden, Norway, and Gothenburg, Sweden. The order amounts to approximately SEK 115 million (roughly EUR 12.3 million).