© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Lab Circuits invests in two new Orbotech systems

Spanish Lab Circuits is investing in two new Orbotech systems; a new Orbotech Nuvogo 800 Direct Imaging System as well as a new Sprint 120 Inkjet Printer.

“The new Orbotech direct imaging system, based on direct exposure by laser, allows us to take a further step towards the highest standards of quality. It consists of digitally transmitting the image of the soldermask, panel by panel, without using the old traditional phototools. By combining the flexibility of a wide range of resistive circuits while maintaining high registration precision and depth of focus, it achieves optimal, high performance results including excellent uniformity and quality, even through the irregular topography and variable thickness of some of our most demanding circuits,” the company writes in a press statement.



Lab Circuits has also optimised the inkjet screen printing application system with the addition of the new Sprint 120 Inkjet Printer.



The new system incorporates DotStream Technology and UV LED ultraviolet curing, achieving high print speed and improving quality.