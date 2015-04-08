Aluminum batteries might be an alternative to conventional batteries

© scanrail dreamstime.com

Researchers at Stanford University have developed a high-performance aluminium battery which is also fast-charging – and I mean fast – as well as long-lasting and inexpensive.

Hongjie Dai, a professor of chemistry at Stanford, told Stanford News that the team has developed a rechargeable aluminum battery, which may very well replace existing storage sources such as alkaline batteries – which aren't really the best for the environment – and lithium-ion batteries, which can burst into flames."Our new battery won't catch fire, even if you drill through it," said Hongjie Dai.This isn't the first time we hear about aluminium as a potential material for batteries, researches have for a long time tried for find a way to utilize the material, mainly mainly because of its low cost, low flammability and high-charge storage capacity. However, a key challenge have been the search for a material capable of producing sufficient voltage after repeatedly charging and discharging it, the report continues.An aluminum-ion battery consists of two electrodes: a negatively charged anode made of aluminum and a positively charged cathode.For the cathode, researchers have tried to use different materials. However, Hongjie Dai and he's colleagues accidentally stumbled upon the solution to use graphite, which is basically carbon.A video from Stanford on its new battery research can be viewed below.