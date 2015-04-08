© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Averna partners with Tandem Expansion

Tandem Expansion Fund, a Canadian growth-equity investor, has acquired a majority interest in Montreal-Based developer of test solutions and services for communications and electronics device-makers, Averna.

The transaction provides Averna with the financial resources to accelerate organic and strategic growth as well as to expand its international presence.



“This is a new chapter for Averna and we are proud to have the support of these strategic and respected partners who share our vision and values,” said André Gareau, Averna’s President and CEO. “Averna is a Montreal-based success story and it is important for us to continue hiring the best local talents. This investment will help us extend our leadership position in each of our key industries as well as continue growing the company locally and internationally.”



“Averna's unique expertise in test, growing base of customers across the globe, excellent management team and portfolio of solutions position the company at the forefront of the Electronic Test and Quality Market,” stated André Gauthier, Managing Partner at Tandem Expansion fund. “With this investment, Tandem is providing solid support to Averna in the next phase of its development.”