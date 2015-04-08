© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Flextronics expands partnership with SunEdison

Building on a strong partnership of about five years, Flextronics has once again been selected to partner with SunEdison to manufacture its solar modules—this time, in Mexico.

SunEdison is the world's largest renewable energy development company and these solar modules will be primarily used in the USA for residential, utility and commercial photovoltaic (PV) projects.



Flextronics will begin the full volume manufacturing in the first quarter of calendar 2015 at its center of excellence for solar module manufacturing facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. SunEdison chose to manufacture at Flextronics in Ciudad Juarez given the strategic location bordering the United States, just south of El Paso, with access to all major U.S. rail lines and highways for fulfillment.



"Partnering with Flextronics enables us to economically scale manufacturing solutions in different geographical areas to support our market growth," said Tony Etnyre, GM and vice president of Solar Module Operations at SunEdison. "In Ciudad Juarez, Flextronics has successfully deployed a full turnkey PV module manufacturing solution, from line design to volume production, matching our existing manufacturing capability.”