CEO Luc Switten leaves Connect Group

The now former CEO of Connect Group, Luc Switten, has left the company as of 3 April 2015.

The current management - with the support of the board of directors - will ensure continuity, with COO Flor Peersman being appointed as interim CEO. Luc Switten was one of the founders of IPTE in 1992. Following the acquisition of Connect Group by IPTE in 1999, he assumed responsibility for Connect Group, becoming its CEO in the same year. Luc Switten will remain available as a consultant until the end of 2015.