Yxlon invests in CT technology

Yxlon International is kicking off its CT division with the inauguration of two new radiation-shielded bunkers for the development and production of computed tomography testing & inspection systems.

The relocation of the CT division to Hamburg means that Yxlon is now focusing its activities at the company’s headquarters and, as a result, creating the basis for driving the development of CT testing & inspection systems while the streamlining production processes.



A total of 14 systems are currently available in the modernized demonstration hall, the adjoining production hall and application lab in Hamburg. Of these systems, 10 alone are purely CT systems or display an additional CT function.



Through this event Yxlon International has made two points quite clear: the company’s major focus on computed tomography and the fact that developments are being driven strongly ahead precisely in this field.



Ingo Grotkopp, Vice President R&D / Customized Solutions, and Sebastian Schreuder, Vice President Strategic Marketing, agree that: ‟As a result of these renewed investments together with corresponding advanced developments, Yxlon is ideally aligned to do justice to the increasing demands placed by the industry while being able to advise its customers in a qualified and solution-oriented manner worldwide.”