© georgian government

Elbit to produce parts for civil aircrafts in Georgia

A plant will be built in Tbilisi to produce parts for civil aircraft. This 85 million USD project will be implemented jointly by the Ministry of Economy of Georgia, the Partnership Fund, and manufacturer Elbit.

The project will be launched in three months, employing 300 Georgian citizens. Qualified Elbit personnel will assist them in acquiring experience necessary for working in the plant.



The new plant will present their first products two years later. In the meantime, the company's representatives seek to produce civil aviation composite materials that will be competitive in the global market in terms of both quality and price.