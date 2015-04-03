© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Universal appoints new channel partner in Brazil

Universal Instruments has entered into an agreement with GRSYS Service LTDA, appointing the company to the Universal's channel partner for the Central and Southern Brazil region.

As Universal's channel partner in Brazil, GRSYS will provide sales, support and spare parts services to existing and prospective Universal Instruments customers.



“Universal’s solutions have an outstanding reputation in terms of performance and reliability, and we were eager to bolster our portfolio with their product lineup,” said GRSYS Owner, Rogerio Marques. “Additionally, the diversity of Universal’s solutions will give us the flexibility to address the varying needs of manufacturers in the area.”



Universal’s Vice President of Sales, Brad Bennett, welcomed the new partnership, “The GRSYS team already works closely with some of our most valued customers in Brazil and has built these relationships by committing to a high standard of excellence.” Bennett added, “I’m very pleased that we’re extending our sales coverage. GRSYS will also be a powerful asset to our existing customers with a local support organization and inventory of spare parts to provide superior responsiveness.”