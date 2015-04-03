© yuriy chaban dreamstime.com

ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH sells Jenoptik stake

The long-standing major shareholder, ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH, has sold its approx. 10.48 percent stake in Jenoptik, and thus the complete remaining shareholding mainly to institutional investors in other European countries.

Due to strong demand the total of 6.0 million shares of Jenoptik AG were swiftly and fully placed in the evening of March 31, 2015 at a price of 11.90 euros per share by means of an accelerated book building process. The sole bookrunner was UniCredit Bank AG. With a nominal capital of 57.2 million shares the free float of Jenoptik AG will increase from 75 percent to 89 percent. The higher free float should improve the tradability and thus make Jenoptik more appealing to institutional investors.



ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH is majority-owned by the Humer Privatstiftung (private foundation) which is based in Austria and owned the shares in Jenoptik since 2007. The 935,000 Jenoptik shares which have been held by private persons of the Humer family are not part of the placement and will be hold in future as well.



Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin: ”We would like to thank ECE and the Humer family for their long-term and very successful cooperation. They have actively supported Jenoptik on its path to becoming a profitable technology Group with international orientation. With the strategic reorientation of the Group during the past years, we have created the prerequisites for our future profitable growth. Now we are looking forward to new investors, with whom our new CFO Hans-Dieter Schumacher and myself may continue on the course of success and make progress on our process of internationalization.”



Heinrich Reimitz, member of the management of ECE Industriebeteiligungen GmbH said: “In the years of our investment Jenoptik consistently reduced its net debt, streamlined its product and investment portfolio as well as complemented and strengthened it through corporate acquisitions. The annual profit has more than doubled since 2008. Now we decided to make intensive investments in our traditional core real estate business and therefore sold the shares.” Rudolf Humer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Jenoptik AG adds: “The Group, heavily in debt at the time when we acquired the shares was consistently focused on profitable growth and internationalization under the guidance of President & CEO Michael Mertin. We are convinced that the company will successfully continue its development.”



The total of 11.0 percent of the shares of Jenoptik AG are hold by Thüringer Industriebeteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG, Erfurt. According to its own statement the major shareholder will maintain its commitment and thus continue to accompany the successful development of the Group.