SMT & Inspection | April 18, 2006
Juki wins industry award for SCS Tool
Juki Automation Systems announces that it has been
awarded an Innovation Award in the category of Assembly Line Tools for its innovative Setup
Control System (SCS) software tool.
awarded an Innovation Award in the category of Assembly Line Tools for its innovative Setup
Control System (SCS) software tool.
The award was presented to Juki by EMAsia Magazine's Publisher Catherine Wong during a Wednesday, April 5, 2006 ceremony that took place at the Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition International Hotel during NEPCON China/EMT China.
An innovative process management and quality control tool, Setup Control System (SCS) is a feeder barcode verification package that confirms operator accuracy and provides related valueadded functions, thereby improving overall quality as well as consistency of performance. There are four modules available: Barcode Parts Verification (standard), Off-Line Machine Setup (optional), Traceability (optional) and Inventory Management (standard).
The tool provides improved accuracy and productivity, and reduces operator workload, resulting in
improved speed and throughput rates. Additionally it accurately tracks component usage and stock,
as well as identifies boards with defective components.
The first standard module is the Barcode Parts Verification Module. The main module of SCS is the barcode parts verification. This system confirms that the correct component has been placed in the correct location when a reel or feeder is replaced. An interlock prevents production from continuing until the component and location are successfully verified, using a handheld wireless data terminal.
The other standard module is the Inventory Management Module. As reels are received, they are automatically added to the inventory database. During production, stock information is automatically updated in real-time from actual usage by each machine.
The optional Off-Line Machine Setup Module allows an operator to verify the placement of all feeders on a feeder trolley before it is installed on a machine. This ensures all feeders are present and accurately placed for a quick changeover.
The other option module is the Traceability Module, which records the serial number of all boards assembled by each machine along with the part number and lot codes of every component placed. This information can be used to identify potentially "bad" boards resulting from a defective lot of components.
The SCS setup control system tool provides numerous advantages to users. It is user-friendly, easy
to implement and is designed in such a way that maintainability and repairability become nonissues.
The Innovation Awards program is sponsored by EMAsia Magazine and honors the top 15 brands of
various manufacturing-related products, materials and equipment. The purpose of this program is to
recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in the Asian electronics industry. The awards will bring the industry together in a celebration of the companies that are achieving the highest standards and driving technology forward.
An innovative process management and quality control tool, Setup Control System (SCS) is a feeder barcode verification package that confirms operator accuracy and provides related valueadded functions, thereby improving overall quality as well as consistency of performance. There are four modules available: Barcode Parts Verification (standard), Off-Line Machine Setup (optional), Traceability (optional) and Inventory Management (standard).
The tool provides improved accuracy and productivity, and reduces operator workload, resulting in
improved speed and throughput rates. Additionally it accurately tracks component usage and stock,
as well as identifies boards with defective components.
The first standard module is the Barcode Parts Verification Module. The main module of SCS is the barcode parts verification. This system confirms that the correct component has been placed in the correct location when a reel or feeder is replaced. An interlock prevents production from continuing until the component and location are successfully verified, using a handheld wireless data terminal.
The other standard module is the Inventory Management Module. As reels are received, they are automatically added to the inventory database. During production, stock information is automatically updated in real-time from actual usage by each machine.
The optional Off-Line Machine Setup Module allows an operator to verify the placement of all feeders on a feeder trolley before it is installed on a machine. This ensures all feeders are present and accurately placed for a quick changeover.
The other option module is the Traceability Module, which records the serial number of all boards assembled by each machine along with the part number and lot codes of every component placed. This information can be used to identify potentially "bad" boards resulting from a defective lot of components.
The SCS setup control system tool provides numerous advantages to users. It is user-friendly, easy
to implement and is designed in such a way that maintainability and repairability become nonissues.
The Innovation Awards program is sponsored by EMAsia Magazine and honors the top 15 brands of
various manufacturing-related products, materials and equipment. The purpose of this program is to
recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in the Asian electronics industry. The awards will bring the industry together in a celebration of the companies that are achieving the highest standards and driving technology forward.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments