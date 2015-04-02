© kornwa dreamstime.com

Dinos Investment buys majority stake in Darekon

Dinos Investment Oy has acquired a 53% stake in Darekon Group Oy, previously owned by a fund of Sentica Partners.

Dinos is Kai and Henri Orpo’s family company and it will become the largest owner of Darekon with more than a 97% ownership.



”During Sentica’s ownership Darekon’s net sales grew by more than 65%, which we consider good performance in a challenging market environment. The growth has been profitable and the company’s solidity has remained at a good level despite the growth. Thus, the targets set together with the management in 2008 to expand the operations both in Finland and abroad have been fulfilled. We are very pleased with this development in a challenging industry. Company management and employees have been very committed to growth and development of the company, and they still are. That is why we consider the time to be the right for Sentica’s exit,” says Christer Niemi from Sentica.



”The ownership arrangement will guarantee the future development of Darekon both in Finland and abroad. Darekon has a good strategy going forward and skilled and a highly motivated personnel, which are the key success factors. I believe that we are able to further develop the company and continue to deliver high quality services at competitive terms also from here in Finland,” says Darekon’s CEO Kai Orpo.



Darekon is a manufacturing service provider for demanding medical and industrial equipment. Its customer base consists of Finnish and international OEM equipment manufacturers. Darekon’s manufacturing sites are located in Finland and Poland. In 2014 net sales totalled €37.5 million, all operations were profitable, as in earlier years, and the number of employees amounted to more than 260 people. Kai Orpo will continue as the CEO of Darekon after the transaction.