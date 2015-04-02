Germany remains the most important market for Schweizer

© adam121 dreamstime.com

In fiscal 2014 Schweizer generated revenue of EUR 110.2 million (2013: EUR 101.2 million). The most important market for the PCB manufacturer continues to be Germany.

Sales were generated exclusively within the Electronic Division. The business units System and Energy are still under construction and have not contributed any revenue.The most important market for Schweizer continues to be Germany. Here, sales rose to EUR 70.7 million (2013: EUR 66.1 million). The German market represented 64 percent of total revenues. The most important market outside Germany continues to be Hungary, with EUR 17.5 million (up 22 percent).Sales in Asia increased by 12 percent to EUR 5.1 million, mostly achieved through sales in China. Sales figures in the Americas also increased. The region contributed EUR 5.0 million to the revenue total, with the US bringing the biggest share (a YoY increase of 24 percent for the country).Overall, the export rate rose in 2014 to 36 percent.-----Most important customer group was - again - the. With sales of EUR 80.5 million, the manufacturer increased revenue in this customer segment by 16 percent (YoY). The segment represented 73 percent of sales. Stable sales figures were recorded in thesegment. Revenue amounted to EUR 24.5 million; unchanged compared to the previous year.Due to lack of free capacities, sales were down with thecustomer groups. With customers in Consumer, Communication and Other (all pooled into), sales decreased by EUR 2.0 million to EUR 5.2 million in that area.