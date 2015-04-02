© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Addtech acquires Dafine Engineering Oy

Tampereen Sähköpalvelu Oy (TSP) which is part of Addtech Energy, a business area in the Addtech Group, has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Dafine Engineering Oy

Dafine is a technology trading company that markets and sells equipment for cable harness manufacturing such as machines, accessories and testing systems.



The company represents global leading suppliers and commands a solid position in the Finnish and Baltic markets in its customer and product segments. Dafine will complement Addtech’s current operations in the business unit Energy Products. The company has four employees and sales of around EUR 2,5 million.