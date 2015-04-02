© vladek dreamstime.com

CybAero receives first call-off order from Chinese AVIC

CybAero, which develops and manufactures remotely piloted helicopters with associated sensor systems, received its first call-off order for five systems from Chinese AVIC.

In July 2014, CybAero received an order with a guaranteed minimum value of SEK 700–800 million (roughly EUR 75–86 million) under an 8-year framework agreement with a company within the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).



The order is linked to the framework agreement which entails AVIC purchasing at least 20 helicopter systems in the first three years and at least 50 more systems over the following five years.



"It is very exciting to be able to announce that we have received the first call-off order under the framework agreement. The order is for five systems for civilian and commercial use. It is especially exciting to be able to reveal that the order is for CybAero's APID ONE Ranger model which we unveiled today. Delivery is expected for 2015. We are engaged in an ongoing dialogue with ISP (the Swedish Agency for Non-Proliferation and Export Controls) concerning an export license, and we plan to submit an application for this order immediately," says Mikael Hult, CEO of CybAero.