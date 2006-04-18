Photo Stencil partners with Novatech

US based Photo Stencil, a provider of performance stencils and additional highend tooling for the SMT assembly industry, announces its partnership with Novatec, a Montauban, France based research laboratory which develops new technologies for the electronics assembly industry.

Photo Stencil is the exclusive North American distributor for Novatec's underboard support product, VacuNest.



The patented VacuNest tooling system provides support as it takes an impression and maintains the exact shape of the board with component contours. Other available products typically utilize support pins that touch the bottom side of the board, and offer a limited support area potentially damaging components. VacuNest, however, is a pliable, antistatic chamber that contains solid particles. Once the chamber is conformed to the board, vacuum locks the particles without shrinkage, creating a firm and precise support for the entire batch of boards in production.



“Distributing the VacuNest product allows Photo Stencil to offer the best in underboard support to all of our customers, as we continue to provide the latest in printing solutions,” says Mike Burgess, stencil product manager for Photo Stencil. “VacuNest is a premium support system that sets up quickly and holds its shape as long as is needed.”