sAFE - blessing or curse for electronics industry?

© andreadonetti dreamstime.com

The EU is known for its efforts at standardisation. Most of us have opinions and do not look at those efforts with a kind eye. But the latest might actually be a blessing in disguise.

EDITOR'S NOTE_ This was evertiq's April fools joke for 2015

But what does that mean for the electronics industry?

Consumer protection has become more and more important in recent years. The number of complaints about bluff packages has increased significantly. Heinz Müller, head of the EU task group sAFE, told Evertiq: “Under the sAFE legislation (safe Advertising & Fair Exposure legislation) will help consumers navigating the market. The practice of false advertising is somewhat rampant within the food industry, but other segments and industries have made a habit of it too.”“Well. Sentences like ‘world-leading company A launches superior product B into the market’ are illegal from autumn 2015. Without actual proof - understandable to your average customer - this is classified as false advertising. Consumers are tricked into believing that they buy a superior product, when it might not be.”“False advertising most often also leads to higher prices for end products. Something that we want to eliminate.”Heinz Müller is confident that the initiative will also bring advances in the combat of false components. When marketing and advertising is truthful, criminals that sell fake products and false components will no longer “have a leg to stand on”.From a media point of view, this may or may not be a good thing. We haven’t decided yet. Please let us know what you think and leave a comment.