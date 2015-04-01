© Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime acquires Contros Systems & Solutions

Kongsberg Maritime has acquired the remaining 90% of the shares of the Germany based underwater chemical sensors specialist Contros Systems & Solutions GmbH.

Contros develops, produces and markets underwater sensor systems to detect dissolved gasses such as hydrocarbons, CO2 and oxygen, as well as pH and total alkalinity (TA).



At the end of 2013, Kongsberg Maritime and Contros entered a cooperation agreement enabling a smart integration of modular sensor packages into Kongsberg Maritime solutions for subsea monitoring. As part of this agreement, Kongsberg Maritime took a 10% shareholding in Contros.



Following the acquisition, Contros will be part of the Subsea Monitoring business unit of Kongsberg Maritime's Subsea Division. The focus of the business unit is the development, engineering and realisation of modular, scalable and networked subsea monitoring systems for existing and emerging markets, such as environmental monitoring, leak detection, marine research, arctic applications, fish farming and offshore renewables.