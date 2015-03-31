© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Yokogawa to transfer PCB plant to OKI

Yokogawa will transfer the Ome factory, Japan, of Yokogawa Manufacturing Corporation, to Oki Printed Circuits, an OKI group company, on April 1.

As an Oki Printed Circuits factory; it will continue to supply manufacturing and assembly of printed circuit boards for Yokogawa products.



In addition, Yokogawa Manufacturing and OKI have concluded an outsourcing contract, under which Yokogawa Manufacturing will entrust the assembly of all printed circuit boards and certain other products at its Kofu Factory to OKI.



Yokogawa has since 1969 been manufacturing PCB's for use in its own control and measuring instrument, much of which took place at the Ome factory. However, technologies in this field quickly become obsolete, and thus continuous investment is essential. And in the light of ongoing structural reforms, Yokogawa concluded that OKI was well positioned to continue and improve the manufacturing and assembly of PCBs for Yokogawa products, and thereby be able to continue employing the workers who are currently at the Ome factory.