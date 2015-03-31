© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Saab receives follow-on orders worth $78 million

Defence and security company Saab has received follow-on orders from Hindustan Aeronautic Limited (HAL), India.

The order is for serial production of an integrated electronic warfare self-protection system for installation on the Indian Army’s and Air Force’s Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. The orders have a total value of approximately USD 78 million.



Saab’s Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (IDAS) protects crew by enhancing platform survivability in sophisticated, diverse and dense threat environments.



“The success of IDAS continues and we are proud that HAL and the Indian Armed Forces have continued faith in the IDAS system, of which this follow-on orders is a clear indication. It is a testimony of the effectiveness and reliability of the IDAS solution”, says Micael Johansson, head of Saab business area Electronic Defence Systems.



“With these follow-on orders we continue to build on our very successful partnership with HAL and further establish Saab as a local partner to the Indian industry and as a supplier of high tech products and systems to the Indian Armed Forces”, says Lars-Olof Lindgren, head of Saab market area India.



Production of the IDAS system will take place at Saab in Centurion, South Africa (Saab Grintek Defence). Deliveries will take place during the years 2015 to 2018.



In addition to the production orders received, Saab also received orders for IDAS ground support and test equipment for the Advanced Light Helicopter program.