ABB, Bosch and Cisco establish joint venture

The companies have confirmed the formation of an international joint venture called mozaiq operations GmbH, which will develop and operate an open-software platform for smart homes.

The platform aims to unify today’s stand-alone solutions for home automation and offer interoperability across devices.



So what does this really mean? Well, consumers will be able to control their appliances and devices, regardless of brand. For example, on an unexpectedly hot day, either from a click from a smartphone or through a pre-set instruction, blinds in the home can be closed; the preset timer for the tumble drier could be switched off; and all screen devices automatically switched off for the children to go outside to play.



“This joint effort to develop an open-software platform for smart homes fits perfectly with ABB’s strategy to leverage the expanding opportunities of the Internet of Things, Services and People for consumers and companies alike,” said Tarak Mehta, head of ABB’s Low Voltage Products Division.



“ABB has a comprehensive range of solutions for residential and commercial buildings and is committed to driving innovation in this exciting space. Collaborations such as mozaiq will ensure that consumers have faster access to the best-possible technology."



The interim head of mozaiq will be Dirk Schlesinger of Cisco Internet Business Solutions Group. He will be based in Frankfurt, Germany, until a permanent leader is appointed.