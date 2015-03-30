© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Natel and OnCore to merge into one

Natel Engineering Company and OnCore Manufacturing, both suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, have reached an agreement to merge the two firms.

The merger will create a new EMS company with an expanded manufacturing and technology portfolio. The combined company will be one of North America’s largest EMS companies building high-reliability low-to-medium volume and high-mix electronic subassemblies and systems with strategic market focus on the Medical, Industrial and Aerospace and Defense sectors. The new organization will have 13 manufacturing locations, approximately 3'750 employees, and annual revenue of approximately USD 770 million.



“This is a compelling strategic combination that creates a market-focused leader in the high-reliability mid-tier EMS space. The merger of OnCore and Natel provides an excellent value for our customers and exciting new opportunities for all employees,” stated Sudesh Arora, Natel President and Chief Executive Officer.



“Both Natel and OnCore have pursued successful strategies to grow their respective businesses and we are excited to bring these two companies together. We are highly complementary organizations and our combined value proposition will deliver competitive advantages for our customers,” stated Sajjad Malik, OnCore Chief Executive Officer.