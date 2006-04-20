Allied breaks ground on new facility

US based Allied Electronics, a subsidiary of Electrocomponents plc of Britain, broke ground on its new headquarters and distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas on March 30.

The Fort Worth-based catalog distributor began construction on a new 365,000-squarefoot

facility that will replace the company's existing rented space. The new facility will

help accommodate the company's growth, as it expects to create an additional 300 jobs over

the next several years.



"The beginning of our new facility is the result of several years of commitment by the Allied

Team to make Allied Electronics the Distributor of Choice in America." said Lee Davidson,

president of Allied Electronics. "Our investment in the new facility will allow us to compete and

be the Distributor of Choice in our industry in the years to come."



Allied expects its new facility to be completed as early as summer 2007. The Haskell Company,

America's leading integrated design-build firm, will handle the design and construction of the

project.