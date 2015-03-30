© evertiq

Exception PCB Solutions secures AS9100 certification

Exception PCB Solutions recently secured their AS9100 approval following a recent assessment by BSI. AS9100 is the internationally recognised Quality Management System specialised to the aerospace industry.

Managing Director, Fred Martin commented “The successful AS9100 assessment demonstrates our commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and compliance as Exception PCB Solutions look expand on their current defence and aerospace business. I am extremely proud of our people, our culture and the AS9100 approval demonstrates the effectiveness of our quality management systems”